Tuesday Forecast: Windy, Snowy & Cold

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An active weather day is setting up across the 1011 region for Tuesday... we are expecting windy, cold and snowy conditions. Across the state, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for late Monday night and Tuesday morning and will continue until 6 pm Tuesday.

Tuesday will be an active weather day across the 1011 region as several Winter Weather Advisories take effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and continue until 6 PM Tuesday. The band of snow will begin in the northwest late Monday night and push southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday. Some areas have the possibility to see ice, but there should be little to no accumulation. There will also be blustery conditions with winds gusting to 40-45 mph throughout the day. Therefore blowing snow that causes limited visibility and slick roads are a possibility... so be careful on the road and during your commutes.

Monday and Tuesday Winter Weather Advisories. (KOLN)

TIMING: Late Monday night a band of snow will develop in northwestern Nebraska behind a cold front and push southeastward into the central half of the state by the early morning hours Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, southeastern Nebraska will see rain and possible freezing drizzle through mid morning. By mid morning most precipitation should transition to snow and the snow band will move into eastern Nebraska. Snow will persist in eastern areas through the lunchtime hour and eventually push eastward out of the area by early evening/dinner time. Skies will clear and generally leave mostly clear conditions through the overnight hours.

Tuesday Skycast (KOLN)

SNOW TOTAL POTENTIAL: Overall potential snowfall totals will decrease from the northwest to the southeast. Generally the most snowfall accumulation is expected in northern Nebraska (2″ to 4″). Central areas will see a little less (1″ to 2″) and areas in southern Nebraska and south of the 1-80 corridor will see a trace to an inch. Locally higher amounts are possible.

1011 Snow Potential Map (KOLN)

TEMPERATURES & WIND CHILL: Tuesday will be very cold but will feel even colder with the wind. High temperatures will likely occur in the early morning hours... highs in the 20s to mid 40s. Then we will fall into the mid to upper 20s by the time we usually hit our high temperatures. Feels like temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens throughout the afternoon. Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the single digits to teens but will likely feel closer to sub-zero temperatures with the wind chill.

Tuesday Morning Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Afternoon Tempertures (KOLN)

Tuesday Afternoon Feels Like Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Weather Headlines (KOLN)

Wednesday will be cold and breezy, but packed with sunshine. High temperatures will be back below average in the 30s. It will likely feel much colder due to a cold northwesterly breeze between 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper teens to low 20s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

After Wednesday temperatures will rise back into the upper 50s by Friday. Another cold front pushes through for the weekend and will result in temperatures in the 30s Saturday. Temperatures will rise into the 40s for Sunday and Monday and the small chance for precipitation will return.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

