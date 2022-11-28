Warm & Breezy Monday, Big Changes by Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonally warm but breezy conditions will return to the 1011 region on Monday. However, a cold front will shake things up for Tuesday. Tuesday will be cold, windy and bring the chance for rain, freezing rain and snow.

Southerly winds will help aid temperatures to warm back up into mid to upper 50s across the 1011 region on Monday! However, areas in the northwest will be cooler in the mid 40s to low 50s due to a cold front that will eventually push through 1011 territory early Tuesday morning. Nonetheless, Monday will be breezy with winds between 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Majority of the day will be mostly sunny but clouds will build in through the evening leaving mostly cloudy conditions by dinner time. Snow will develop in northern/northwestern Nebraska by the evening and will persist into the overnight and sink southeastward behind the cold front. Mostly cloudy conditions will persist through the overnight and low temperatures will range the mid teens to low 30s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday will be an active weather day with the chance for rain, freezing rain and snow along with windy and cold conditions.

First let’s talk about the cold and windy conditions:

The cold front will have pushed through majority 1011 region by the early morning hours... leaving temperatures in the 20s to low 30s for the morning but will fall to the 20s by the afternoon. In addition to the cold conditions it will be a windy day. Northerly winds will blow between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph and then will increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph by the afternoon.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Now let’s talk about the chance for rain, freezing rain and snow:

The snowfall will continue to push southeastward through Monday night. By the time Tuesday morning rolls around, the line of snow will stretch from southwestern to northeastern Nebraska. Between the morning and lunch time, snow will continue to push southeastward through the central portion of the state. However in southeastern Nebraska... precipitation will start as light rain that will/could transition to freezing drizzle/rain. Little to no accumulation of freezing rain is expected, but if any does accumulate the roads will become slick. In the afternoon, all precipitation will turn to snow. The line of snow will push into eastern Nebraska and continue through the evening. Majority of the snowfall activity should end in the mid to late evening, as models have activity ending between 6 pm and 10 pm Tuesday. It is also important to note that the windy conditions could cause blowing snow, which could impact travel.

Majority of the snowfall between Monday and Tuesday evening looks to accumulate the most in northern Nebraska, where they could see between 2 to 4 inches at this time. Accumulation decreases as you head south/southeastward. Areas generally south of I-80 will see the least accumulation.

Snow Potential: Monday Evening - Tuesday Night (KOLN)

Tuesday Weather Headlines (KOLN)

We should generally see decreasing cloud cover through the overnight and low temperatures will plummet into the single digits and teens.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

We will be in for another cold and breezy day Wednesday but eventually we will warm into the 50s by the time we get to Friday. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday and knock temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

