$36,000 in tools and copper wire stolen from northeast Lincoln construction site

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for suspects who stole roughly $36,000 in tools and copper wire from a construction site.

Monday around 7:36 a.m., LPD said officers were dispatched to a construction site on Northwoods Drive, off 84th and Holdrege Streets, for a report of a belated theft.

According to police, on site contractors reported that sometime over the holiday weekend, a number of job boxes had their locks drilled and the contents removed.

LPD said the stolen items include tools and spools of copper wire.

The value of the stolen items is estimated at $36,000 and the damage to the job boxes is estimated at $245, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

