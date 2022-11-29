Historic Pershing mural finds new home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street.

A major fundraising campaign that kicked off earlier this year helped to save the mural, which depicts all kinds of events, from demolition. The 65-year-old staple of the once-buzzing building has found a new home at Wyuka Cemetery - all 763,000 tiles.

A little over a week ago, the cemetery’s board announced their plan to place the mural in a newly-renovated area. The mural’s preservation committee said multiple locations were being considered, but the pieces fell into place when Wyuka offered their land.

“We found out that there was potential here with what the foundation is doing to improve it,” said Roger Lempke with the committee. “Boy, the fit was just perfect.”

There is still a lot of work ahead but the plan is to install the mural in the cemetery park near the stables off of the ‘O’ Street entrance. It’s just one of a few updates planned for the park area including building a playground, picnic areas, and a pond renovation.

“We brought them out here and showed them around and they were very interested and thought it was the perfect place to put the mural for historical purposes,” said Faye Osborn with Wyuka.

The mural’s original fundraising effort, which raised nearly $1 million, paid for the mural to be removed from the old Pershing Center. Now, organizers said about $2 million additional dollars will be needed to restore and install the mural at its new home.

Right now, it’s unclear when the mural will be installed or even an expected timeline. The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation is collecting donations for the fundraising effort.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.