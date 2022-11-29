Nonprofits hope to make campaign headway on ‘Giving Tuesday’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On this Giving Tuesday Lincoln nonprofits are asking for the city’s help.

That includes places like Community Action Network, which is working to create a learning environment for children who live in poverty.

Its Head Start education program is for children under the age of five. It provides resources and education for those who might not be able to afford it otherwise.

Just under 200 children are enrolled in their services for an early-education at no cost.

“We know that children from lower-income backgrounds often learn in spaces that aren’t necessarily conducive to their needs,” said Heath Loughman the CEO of Community Action.

Staff there also help in a bigger way with things like dental care and mental health services.

“Our programs are focused on serving the whole family,” Loughman said.

It’s looking to expand what it can offer, Community Action wants to create new classrooms with built-in bathrooms, add indoor and outdoor play areas for children, as well as create rooms for support services for families.

To make all of this happen the nonprofit is calling on the community for help raising money to hammer out those projects.

“Investing in early childhood education just has a ripple effect that can’t be emphasized enough,” Loughman said.

So far, Community Action has raised 50% of the $4.5 million it needed.

“So with today being Giving Tuesday we are just inviting the entire community to support this important campaign,” Loughman said. If you are interested in giving, follow this link.

This isn’t the first renovation at the Head Start building, these changes would be part of the second phase.

All of the renovations are set to start in early 2023.

