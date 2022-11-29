A place to showcase collections

FALLS CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two friends in Falls City decided to create a museum for collections. It all started with one woman’s collection of more than 1,600 pigs.

We caught up with Susan Sipple, who is the co-founder of the “Collection Museum”.

“Darlene Hoemann is a good friend of mine,” Sipple said. “She’s also a major part of this museum. We were just visiting one afternoon, and I knew that Darlene had a big collection. We were talking about things I collected, and she said she had a pig collection. She wanted her pigs to ‘stay together’. She’s been collecting since 1944 when she was 11-years-old. We decided to put together a museum and a place to put the pigs. That was about two years ago.”

The two friends looked at several locations, and even considered building something. But they settled on the old Falter’s clothing store for the museum location.

“All of the shelves and hangars were here,” Sipple said. “We decided this was the place. We bought the building, and put Darlene’s collection in here. She has all of them cataloged. She knows when she got them, where she got them, and who gave them to her. As we went through, I started unpacking some things from an aunt of mine.” Susan has some collections on display at the museum as well.

It turns out that other people are now using the museum to display there collections.

“We have many collections besides ours,” Sipple said. “We have several. We have collections of cows, elephants, giraffes, jewelry, dishes, paper dolls, dresses and coats that belonged to my grandmother and aunt. We have salt and pepper shakers, villages, feed sacks, and a big collection of aprons. We have people that come from Lincoln, Auburn, Omaha, Kansas, and they come in and see what we have. That’s when they decide they are going to bring what they have, too. Some people donate their collection here, and some people still own it, but are displaying it for the time being.”

