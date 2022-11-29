Power outages impact portions of Lancaster, Seward, Gage Counties Monday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Power outages were reported Monday morning, impacting portions of Lancaster, Gage and Seward Counties.

Norris Public Power said they were responding to a “large scale outage’ in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties. Its website showed more than 25,000 customers were without power just before 9 am.

Lincoln Electric System was working to restore an outage in Lincoln that was generally near O street and east of 84th.

An earlier outage impacting customers in east Seward had been restored.

Norris PPD said that the ice and wind impacting the area were the likely cause of the outages.

Crews are responding to a large scale outage in northern Gage and southern Lancaster: https://t.co/82c1GbIPrB pic.twitter.com/JiR1b4UKoU — Norris Public Power (@NorrisPPD) November 29, 2022

Crews have been dispatched to a power outage in the area of 90th – 128th, A St – Holdrege, impacting approximately 900 customers. Crews are working to identify the cause and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. #PublicPower #Outage — Lincoln Electric Sys (@LESupdates) November 29, 2022

