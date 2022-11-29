Power outages impact portions of Lancaster, Seward, Gage Counties Monday morning

A map of Norris PPD's reported outages Monday morning at 9am.
A map of Norris PPD's reported outages Monday morning at 9am.(Norris PPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Power outages were reported Monday morning, impacting portions of Lancaster, Gage and Seward Counties.

Norris Public Power said they were responding to a “large scale outage’ in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties. Its website showed more than 25,000 customers were without power just before 9 am.

Lincoln Electric System was working to restore an outage in Lincoln that was generally near O street and east of 84th.

An earlier outage impacting customers in east Seward had been restored.

Norris PPD said that the ice and wind impacting the area were the likely cause of the outages.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the new Nebraska Football Head Coach Monday, Nov. 28,...
WATCH: Matt Rhule introduced as Nebraska Football Head Coach
LPD arrested Austin Giles who they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while...
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
LPD arrested Viktor Popov for his suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts.
Northwest Lincoln business owner arrested for suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts
.
Downtown Lincoln vape shop burglarized; more than $9,400 in merchandise stolen
Huskers receive #2 seed for NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Latest News

YMCA of Lincoln raising “5k the hard way” for Strong Kids
Areas of snow and freezing drizzle. A strong north wind will cause blowing snow and reduced...
Tuesday Forecast: Windy and much colder with areas of freezing drizzle and snow
Charitable giving in the time of inflation
Charitable giving in the time of inflation
Oil prices in the U.S. have hit a low not seen in nearly a year
Oil prices in the U.S. have hit a low not seen in nearly a year