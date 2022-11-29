Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska

Slick conditions across central Nebraska with multiple slide offs occurring.
Slick conditions across central Nebraska with multiple slide offs occurring.(Nebraska State Patrol Troop C)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday.

Rescue crews are staying busy responding to multiple accidents, including one on Interstate 80 near Shelton.

Nebraska 511 reports only emergency vehicles are being let through on eastbound I-80 between Shelton and Wood River due to a crash.

Emergency radio traffic indicated a semi truck crashed near mile marker 293. The truck was carrying organic peroxide.

Hazmat mutual aid is on its way to help with the situation.

Wind & ice will continue to make for slick driving conditions Tuesday. Emergency officials are urging drivers to be cautious, slow down and keep extra distance between other vehicles and yourself.

Drivers should check Nebraska 511 for road condition updates. You are also able to check out the plow tracker to see where they are in the state.

