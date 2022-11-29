Teens who ran from stolen car in Lincoln facing charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two teens are facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department says they ran away from a stolen car that they were in.

On Sunday, around 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the EZ GO, near 27th and O Streets, on a report of a stolen auto.

LPD said a 20-year-old man reported that he’d left his 2010 Hyundai Elantra running and unlocked in front of the store while he went inside. Police said the man explained that a stranger went in his car and drove away.

Monday morning, around 10:15 a.m., LPD said an officer saw the vehicle driving through the U-STOP parking lot, off K Street and Capitol Parkway.

According to police, as the officer confirmed the license plate was that of the stolen vehicle, the vehicle pulled into the north parking lot of Lincoln High.

LPD said as the officer approached the vehicle, three boys who were in it ran away.

After chasing the boys, LPD said officers were able to take a 16-year-old boy in custody near 25th and L Streets. That teenager was referred for theft by receiving stolen property, obstructing a police officer and possession of marijuana. LPD said he was lodged in the Youth Assessment Center.

A second boy, a 14-year-old, was contacted later in the day and referred for theft by receiving stolen property and obstructing a police officer. LPD said he was turned over to a family member.

LPD said follow-up efforts are continuing to locate the third person who ran away from the vehicle.

Police remind drivers to never leave vehicles running and unattended.

