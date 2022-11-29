Teens who ran from stolen car in Lincoln facing charges

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two teens are facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department says they ran away from a stolen car that they were in.

On Sunday, around 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the EZ GO, near 27th and O Streets, on a report of a stolen auto.

LPD said a 20-year-old man reported that he’d left his 2010 Hyundai Elantra running and unlocked in front of the store while he went inside. Police said the man explained that a stranger went in his car and drove away.

Related: Three separate vehicles stolen in Lincoln within minutes of each other

Monday morning, around 10:15 a.m., LPD said an officer saw the vehicle driving through the U-STOP parking lot, off K Street and Capitol Parkway.

According to police, as the officer confirmed the license plate was that of the stolen vehicle, the vehicle pulled into the north parking lot of Lincoln High.

LPD said as the officer approached the vehicle, three boys who were in it ran away.

After chasing the boys, LPD said officers were able to take a 16-year-old boy in custody near 25th and L Streets. That teenager was referred for theft by receiving stolen property, obstructing a police officer and possession of marijuana. LPD said he was lodged in the Youth Assessment Center.

A second boy, a 14-year-old, was contacted later in the day and referred for theft by receiving stolen property and obstructing a police officer. LPD said he was turned over to a family member.

LPD said follow-up efforts are continuing to locate the third person who ran away from the vehicle.

Police remind drivers to never leave vehicles running and unattended.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrested Austin Giles who they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while...
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the new Nebraska Football Head Coach Monday, Nov. 28,...
WATCH: Matt Rhule introduced as Nebraska Football Head Coach
LPD arrested Viktor Popov for his suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts.
Northwest Lincoln business owner arrested for suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts
.
Downtown Lincoln vape shop burglarized; more than $9,400 in merchandise stolen
Areas of snow and freezing drizzle. A strong north wind will cause blowing snow and reduced...
Tuesday Forecast: Windy and much colder with areas of freezing drizzle and snow

Latest News

$36,000 in tools and copper wire stolen from northeast Lincoln construction site
Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families who...
YMCA of Lincoln raising “5k the hard way” for Strong Kids
An effort is underway to give the 65-year-old mural a new home. All 763,000 tiles of the...
Historic Pershing mural finds new home
Slick conditions across central Nebraska with multiple slide offs occurring.
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska