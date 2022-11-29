Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition

(KOLN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday.

Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference coaches and the media. Junior linebacker Luke Reimer received honorable-mention accolades on both teams, while junior cornerback Quinton Newsome was an honorable-mention pick by the coaches.

A 2022 team captain, Nelson was the leader of a Husker defense that made drastic improvements in the final eight games. Nelson finished the season with 65 total tackles, including 35 solo stops. He led Nebraska with nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. A native of Scottsbluff, Neb., Nelson has started 32 consecutive games, including all 12 games this season.

Reimer led Nebraska in tackles for the second straight season with 86 tackles despite missing a pair of games with an injury. Reimer had at least nine tackles in six games this season, including a pair of games with double-figure tackle totals. This marks the second straight season the Lincoln native has been an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection.

Newsome was the leader of the Husker secondary in 2022. Newsome had a team-leading 10 pass breakups and recorded 44 tackles, including 27 solo stops, and a pair of sacks. Newsome started all 12 games this season and has been in Nebraska’s starting lineup for every game the past two years.

