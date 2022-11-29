Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the new Nebraska Football Head Coach Monday, Nov. 28,...
WATCH: Matt Rhule introduced as Nebraska Football Head Coach
LPD arrested Austin Giles who they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while...
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
LPD arrested Viktor Popov for his suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts.
Northwest Lincoln business owner arrested for suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts
.
Downtown Lincoln vape shop burglarized; more than $9,400 in merchandise stolen
Huskers receive #2 seed for NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Latest News

Charitable giving in the time of inflation
Charitable giving in the time of inflation
Oil prices in the U.S. have hit a low not seen in nearly a year
Oil prices in the U.S. have hit a low not seen in nearly a year
10,500 children sippy cups recalled due to lead poisoning risk
10,500 children sippy cups recalled due to lead poisoning risk
Elderly residents are evacuated by a local organization from the southern city of Kherson,...
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is shown Monday handing out water.
Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million