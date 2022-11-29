Wednesday Forecast: Cold, breezy but with more sunshine

The band of snow has moved off to our east into Iowa, but a few isolated snow flurries cannot be ruled out this evening.
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Skies will clear and dry up for Wednesday but the cold and breezy conditions will stick around. Despite the cold conditions for the midweek, a warming temperature trend will take place through the remainder of the work week.

The cold and breezy conditions will stick around for Wednesday but it will also bring drier conditions and more sunshine. Mostly sunny skies will dominate throughout Wednesday with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the west between 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 to 35 mph. High temperatures will only reach the 30s across the area, but with wind chill it will feel more like the 20s to low 30s. Skies will remain mostly clear to partly clear through the overnight and temperatures will fall to the upper teens to mid 20s just after midnight and slowly rise to the mid 20s. Winds will shift to a more southerly wind component, gusting to 30 mph which will help temperatures warm up through the overnight and for Thursday.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Thursday Morning Lows
Thursday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Luckily if you don’t like the cold weather...warmer but windy conditions return by Thursday. Highs will soar into the upper 40s to mid 50s across the state with mainly sunny skies. Windy conditions will take place across the 1011 region, expect southerly winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. A mainly sunny day will lead to a mostly clear night. Low temperatures will be “warmer” than normal in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Friday Morning Lows
Friday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Friday it gets even warmer... into the 60s and then temperatures come crashing down to the 30s Saturday due to a cold front. Temperatures will back a rebound again by Sunday and then another system will cool us down into the 40s to 20s and bring the small chance for precipitation.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

