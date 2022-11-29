Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday.

Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and are expected to continue until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.

The 10/11 NOW Weather team said there will be blustery conditions with winds gusting to 40-45 mph throughout the day. Blowing snow may cause limited visibility, on top of the slick roads, so it is advised to drive carefully.

According to the Nebraska 511, the roadways around Seward are completely covered with ice. This includes:

US 34, between County Road 476 and Northwest 70th Street,

I-80, between Exit 360:NE and Exit 388:NE,

NE 15, between I-80 and NE 66.

Roads around Fullerton and Geneva are also completely covered in ice. For additional information on road conditions, check out the Nebraska 511 website.

Rescue crews are staying busy responding to multiple accidents throughout Nebraska due to the weather, including one on Interstate 80 near Shelton.

According to Nebraska DOT, I-80 Eastbound between Shelton and Wood River is closed due to a crash. Officials ask drivers to please follow detours and travel with caution.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️ I-80 Eastbound between Shelton & Wood River is CLOSED due to a crash. Please follow detours & travel with caution. Wind & ice will continue to make for slick driving conditions today!



For the latest info, check https://t.co/dMWDoxmD2N.#NeRoads pic.twitter.com/EYWUp2sHBc — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) November 29, 2022

