Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans

Winter weather in Nebraska.
Winter weather in Nebraska.(Nebraska 511)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday.

Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and are expected to continue until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.

The 10/11 NOW Weather team said there will be blustery conditions with winds gusting to 40-45 mph throughout the day. Blowing snow may cause limited visibility, on top of the slick roads, so it is advised to drive carefully.

According to the Nebraska 511, the roadways around Seward are completely covered with ice. This includes:

  • US 34, between County Road 476 and Northwest 70th Street,
  • I-80, between Exit 360:NE and Exit 388:NE,
  • NE 15, between I-80 and NE 66.
According to the Nebraska 511, the roadways around Seward are completely covered with ice. This...
According to the Nebraska 511, the roadways around Seward are completely covered with ice. This includes:(Nebraska 511)

Roads around Fullerton and Geneva are also completely covered in ice. For additional information on road conditions, check out the Nebraska 511 website.

Rescue crews are staying busy responding to multiple accidents throughout Nebraska due to the weather, including one on Interstate 80 near Shelton.

According to Nebraska DOT, I-80 Eastbound between Shelton and Wood River is closed due to a crash. Officials ask drivers to please follow detours and travel with caution.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrested Austin Giles who they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while...
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the new Nebraska Football Head Coach Monday, Nov. 28,...
WATCH: Matt Rhule introduced as Nebraska Football Head Coach
LPD arrested Viktor Popov for his suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts.
Northwest Lincoln business owner arrested for suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts
.
Downtown Lincoln vape shop burglarized; more than $9,400 in merchandise stolen
Areas of snow and freezing drizzle. A strong north wind will cause blowing snow and reduced...
Tuesday Forecast: Windy and much colder with areas of freezing drizzle and snow

Latest News

.
Teens who ran from stolen car in Lincoln facing charges
$36,000 in tools and copper wire stolen from northeast Lincoln construction site
Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families who...
YMCA of Lincoln raising “5k the hard way” for Strong Kids
An effort is underway to give the 65-year-old mural a new home. All 763,000 tiles of the...
Historic Pershing mural finds new home