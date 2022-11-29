YMCA of Lincoln raising “5k the hard way” for Strong Kids

Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families who need additional help.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Giving Tuesday, the YMCA of Lincoln is contributing to their Annual Fundraising Campaign, Strong Kids. Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families in need.

Strong Kids offers financial assistance for YMCA memberships, after school activities and camps for families who need additional help. According to YMCA of Lincoln, 49,077 kids are served through child care services, including before and after school programs.

Jim Benson, who is participating in the Strong Kids fundraising campaign, said the YMCA was always a safe place he needed while he was growing up. The YMCA of Lincoln provides youth sport opportunities for over 25,000 kids.

“I grew up at the YMCA and without a space like that when I was growing up to do sports, I don’t know what I would have done,” Benson said. “When I was a kid it was nice to have an organization to go to especially here in Nebraska when it’s cold out you need a place to come play basketball, lift weights or do whatever.”

There will be staff and members doing some form of activity until nine o’clock, raising money for Strong Kids. Their goal is $5,000 and you can donate by following this link.

