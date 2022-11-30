Anthony Grant and Trey Palmer earn All-Big Ten honors

Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) reaches for a pass as Minnesota's Jordan Howden (23) defends during...
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) reaches for a pass as Minnesota's Jordan Howden (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - A pair of Nebraska football offensive playmakers received All-Big Ten honors on Wednesday for their effort in the 2022 season. Receiver Trey Palmer was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the Big Ten media, and a third-team selection by the league coaches, while running back Anthony Grant was an honorable-mention choice on both teams.

Palmer had a record-setting 2022 season for the Huskers, finishing with a school-record 1,043 receiving yards. Palmer’s 71 receptions ranked second on Nebraska’s single-season charts and are the most ever by a Husker receiver. Palmer was the only player in the Big Ten to record three games with at least 150 receiving yards, including a school-record 237 yards at Purdue. Palmer’s nine touchdown receptions ranked in a tie for fifth on the Huskers’ single-season chart.

Grant paced the Nebraska rushing game in 2022. Grant finished the season with 915 yards and six rushing touchdowns. His five 100-yard rushing games were the most by a Husker since the 2014 season. Grant’s Husker career got off to a strong start with three consecutive 100-yard rushing games to open the season, including a season-high 189 yards against North Dakota.

Palmer and Grant join three Husker defenders who were named All-Big Ten picks on Tuesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference coaches and the media. Junior linebacker Luke Reimer received honorable-mention accolades on both teams, while junior cornerback Quinton Newsome was an honorable-mention pick by the coaches.

In addition to the five All-Big Ten honorees, quarterback Matt Masker was selected as Nebraska’s Sportsmanship Award honoree for the 2022 season.

Nebraska All-Big Ten Honors

Second Team

Garrett Nelson, Edge (Coaches, Media)

Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver (Media)

Third Team

Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver (Coaches)

Honorable Mention

Anthony Grant, Running Back (Coaches, Media)

Quinton Newsome, Cornerback (Coaches)

Luke Reimer, Linebacker (Coaches, Media)

Sportsmanship Award Honoree

Matt Masker, Quarterback

