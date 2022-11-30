Busch not retained, Rhule’s staff takes shape

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bill Busch will not be a part of Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Nebraska, sources tell 1011 NOW. Busch served as the Huskers’ interim defensive coordinator for eight games in 2022. During that time, Nebraska’s defense showed noticeable improvement, including four first-half shutouts.

Nebraska allowed two touchdowns or fewer in three of its final four games under Busch’s leadership. The veteran coach started the season as the Huskers’ Special Teams Coordinator but was appointed to Defensive Coordinator in mid-September by Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph.

Matt Rhule is in the process of assembling his staff after being introduced as Nebraska’s new head coach on Monday. Rhule is bringing current Carolina Panthers staff members Evan Cooper, Terrance Knighton, and Corey Campbell to Lincoln. Reports indicate Ed Foley, who coached alongside Rhule at Temple, is also joining the Huskers. E.J. Barthel posted a picture in a Nebraska shirt on Twitter late Tuesday. Barthel served as the running backs coach at UConn in 2022.

