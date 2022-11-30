Four Huskers earn All-Big Ten recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Madi Kubik and libero Lexi Rodriguez were named to the All-Big Ten First Team in a vote by the league’s 14 head coaches released on Wednesday. Middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick were selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team, and Allick was also an All-Big Ten Freshman Team honoree.

Madi Kubik, a senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, was a unanimous All-Big Ten selection, her second career first-team accolade and the third All-Big Ten honor of her career. She led the Huskers in kills during the regular season with 3.24 kills per set and had a .251 hitting percentage, the best of her four-year Husker career. A six-rotation outside hitter, Kubik ranked third on the team in digs at 2.41 per set. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American last year. The Husker captain ranks 16th in Nebraska school history in kills with 1,239. Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Nov. 21 this season.

Lexi Rodriguez, a sophomore from Sterling, Ill., also repeated as an All-Big Ten First-Team selection. Rodriguez led the Huskers with 4.26 digs per set and had 122 set assists in the Huskers’ 6-2 system this regular season. A unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten Team, Rodriguez captained a Husker defense that led the nation with a .129 opponent hitting percentage, and she ranked second on the team with 22 service aces. Rodriguez was an AVCA First-Team All-American and the AVCA National Freshman of the Year last year. Rodriguez was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 10 this season.

Kaitlyn Hord, a senior from Lexington, Ky., was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team after ranking among the nation’s leaders in blocks. She finished the regular season at fourth in the nation and second in the Big Ten at 1.55 blocks per set. Hord also averaged 1.39 kills per set with a .287 hitting percentage. The graduate transfer from Penn State became a five-time All-Big Ten honoree. She has earned three AVCA All-America selections in her career as well.

Bekka Allick, a freshman from Lincoln, joined Purdue’s Eva Hudson, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, as the only unanimous choices to the seven-player All-Big Ten Freshman Team. Allick was also a second-team All-Big Ten honoree. She averaged 1.95 kills per set and 1.03 blocks per set with a team-best .322 hitting percentage. Allick was a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week this season.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2011, Nebraska has earned 37 All-Big Ten selections and 12 All-Freshman honorees.

Evans, a junior setter from Waverly, Neb., was Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient. Evans played in 24 matches during the regular season, averaging 4.38 assists per set.

2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

Player of the Year: Taylor Landfair, RS-So., OH, Minnesota

Defensive Player of the Year: Kylie Murr, Sr., L, Ohio State

Setter of the Year: Mac Podraza, Sr., Ohio State

Freshman of the Year: Eva Hudson, OH, Purdue

Coach of the Year (Coaches & Media): Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

RAINA TERRY, Jr., OH, Illinois

Camryn Haworth, So., S, Indiana

Jess Mruzik, Jr., OH, Michigan

Carter Booth, Fr., MB, Minnesota

TAYLOR LANDFAIR, RS-So., OH, Minnesota

Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., S, Minnesota

MADI KUBIK, Sr., OH, Nebraska

LEXI RODRIGUEZ, So., L, Nebraska

TEMI THOMAS-AILARA, Sr., OH, Northwestern

EMILY LONDOT, Jr., OPP, Ohio State

Kylie Murr, Sr., L, Ohio State

MAC PODRAZA, Sr., S, Ohio State

Allie Holland, Jr., MB, Penn State

Kashauna Williams, Sr., OH, Penn State

Eva Hudson, Fr., OH, Purdue

DANIELLE HART, Sr., MB, Wisconsin

SARAH FRANKLIN, Jr., OH, Wisconsin

DEVYN ROBINSON, Jr., RS, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

Rainelle Jones, Grad., MB, Maryland

Anastasia Russ, RS-Jr., MB, Maryland

Hannah Grant, Jr., L, Michigan

CC McGraw, Grad., L, Minnesota

Bekka Allick, Fr., MB, Nebraska

Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Nebraska

Gabby Gonzales, Sr., OH, Ohio State

Rylee Rader, Jr., MB, Ohio State

Seleisa Elisaia, Sr., S, Penn State

Raven Colvin, So., MB, Purdue

Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., L, Purdue

Julia Orzol, So., OH, Wisconsin

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Brooke Mosher, OH/OPP, Illinois

Carter Booth, MB, Minnesota

Mckenna Wucherer, OH, Minnesota

BEKKA ALLICK, MB, Nebraska

Katelyn Randorf, OPP, Northwestern

Alexa Markley, OH, Penn State

EVA HUDSON, OH, Purdue

SPORTSMANSHIP HONOREES

Diana Brown, RS-Sr., S, Illinois

Grae Gosnell, Jr., OH, Indiana

Bailey Ortega, Jr., S, Iowa

Lexy Finnerty, Sr., DS, Maryland

Maddie Dowd, Sr., S, Michigan

Zoe Nunez, Grad., S, Michigan State

CC McGraw, Grad., L, Minnesota

Anni Evans, Jr., S, Nebraska

Grace Reininga, Jr., L, Northwestern

Mia Grunze, RS-Sr., Ohio State

Katie Clark, Grad., MB/RS, Penn State

Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., L, Purdue

Madyson Chitty, Jr., L/DS, Rutgers

Anna MacDonald, Sr., L/DS, Wisconsin

ALL CAPS indicates unanimous selections.

