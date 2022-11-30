Four Huskers earn All-Big Ten recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Madi Kubik and libero Lexi Rodriguez were named to the All-Big Ten First Team in a vote by the league’s 14 head coaches released on Wednesday. Middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick were selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team, and Allick was also an All-Big Ten Freshman Team honoree.
Madi Kubik, a senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, was a unanimous All-Big Ten selection, her second career first-team accolade and the third All-Big Ten honor of her career. She led the Huskers in kills during the regular season with 3.24 kills per set and had a .251 hitting percentage, the best of her four-year Husker career. A six-rotation outside hitter, Kubik ranked third on the team in digs at 2.41 per set. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American last year. The Husker captain ranks 16th in Nebraska school history in kills with 1,239. Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Nov. 21 this season.
Lexi Rodriguez, a sophomore from Sterling, Ill., also repeated as an All-Big Ten First-Team selection. Rodriguez led the Huskers with 4.26 digs per set and had 122 set assists in the Huskers’ 6-2 system this regular season. A unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten Team, Rodriguez captained a Husker defense that led the nation with a .129 opponent hitting percentage, and she ranked second on the team with 22 service aces. Rodriguez was an AVCA First-Team All-American and the AVCA National Freshman of the Year last year. Rodriguez was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 10 this season.
Kaitlyn Hord, a senior from Lexington, Ky., was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team after ranking among the nation’s leaders in blocks. She finished the regular season at fourth in the nation and second in the Big Ten at 1.55 blocks per set. Hord also averaged 1.39 kills per set with a .287 hitting percentage. The graduate transfer from Penn State became a five-time All-Big Ten honoree. She has earned three AVCA All-America selections in her career as well.
Bekka Allick, a freshman from Lincoln, joined Purdue’s Eva Hudson, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, as the only unanimous choices to the seven-player All-Big Ten Freshman Team. Allick was also a second-team All-Big Ten honoree. She averaged 1.95 kills per set and 1.03 blocks per set with a team-best .322 hitting percentage. Allick was a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week this season.
Since joining the Big Ten in 2011, Nebraska has earned 37 All-Big Ten selections and 12 All-Freshman honorees.
Evans, a junior setter from Waverly, Neb., was Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient. Evans played in 24 matches during the regular season, averaging 4.38 assists per set.
2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL POSTSEASON HONORS
Player of the Year: Taylor Landfair, RS-So., OH, Minnesota
Defensive Player of the Year: Kylie Murr, Sr., L, Ohio State
Setter of the Year: Mac Podraza, Sr., Ohio State
Freshman of the Year: Eva Hudson, OH, Purdue
Coach of the Year (Coaches & Media): Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin
FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
RAINA TERRY, Jr., OH, Illinois
Camryn Haworth, So., S, Indiana
Jess Mruzik, Jr., OH, Michigan
Carter Booth, Fr., MB, Minnesota
TAYLOR LANDFAIR, RS-So., OH, Minnesota
Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., S, Minnesota
MADI KUBIK, Sr., OH, Nebraska
LEXI RODRIGUEZ, So., L, Nebraska
TEMI THOMAS-AILARA, Sr., OH, Northwestern
EMILY LONDOT, Jr., OPP, Ohio State
Kylie Murr, Sr., L, Ohio State
MAC PODRAZA, Sr., S, Ohio State
Allie Holland, Jr., MB, Penn State
Kashauna Williams, Sr., OH, Penn State
Eva Hudson, Fr., OH, Purdue
DANIELLE HART, Sr., MB, Wisconsin
SARAH FRANKLIN, Jr., OH, Wisconsin
DEVYN ROBINSON, Jr., RS, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
Rainelle Jones, Grad., MB, Maryland
Anastasia Russ, RS-Jr., MB, Maryland
Hannah Grant, Jr., L, Michigan
CC McGraw, Grad., L, Minnesota
Bekka Allick, Fr., MB, Nebraska
Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Nebraska
Gabby Gonzales, Sr., OH, Ohio State
Rylee Rader, Jr., MB, Ohio State
Seleisa Elisaia, Sr., S, Penn State
Raven Colvin, So., MB, Purdue
Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., L, Purdue
Julia Orzol, So., OH, Wisconsin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Brooke Mosher, OH/OPP, Illinois
Carter Booth, MB, Minnesota
Mckenna Wucherer, OH, Minnesota
BEKKA ALLICK, MB, Nebraska
Katelyn Randorf, OPP, Northwestern
Alexa Markley, OH, Penn State
EVA HUDSON, OH, Purdue
SPORTSMANSHIP HONOREES
Diana Brown, RS-Sr., S, Illinois
Grae Gosnell, Jr., OH, Indiana
Bailey Ortega, Jr., S, Iowa
Lexy Finnerty, Sr., DS, Maryland
Maddie Dowd, Sr., S, Michigan
Zoe Nunez, Grad., S, Michigan State
CC McGraw, Grad., L, Minnesota
Anni Evans, Jr., S, Nebraska
Grace Reininga, Jr., L, Northwestern
Mia Grunze, RS-Sr., Ohio State
Katie Clark, Grad., MB/RS, Penn State
Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., L, Purdue
Madyson Chitty, Jr., L/DS, Rutgers
Anna MacDonald, Sr., L/DS, Wisconsin
ALL CAPS indicates unanimous selections.
