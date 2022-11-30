Laurel quadruple murder suspect to trial court in January

Murder suspect Jason Jones will now face charges in trial court.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel will face charges in trial court in January.

Court documents show the case against Jason Jones, 42, will transfer to Cedar County District Court in far northeast Nebraska after he waived a probable cause hearing Tuesday. His arraignment hearing, at which he will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, is scheduled for Jan. 23.

In addition to four counts of first-degree murder, he is facing two counts of arson, and four weapons charges after four people were found dead Aug. 4 in two separate homes that had been set on fire. Michele Ebeling, 53, was found dead in the first home; Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55, were found dead — and had been shot — in the second home.

The incident had people living in the community on edge as police tracked down the killer. The next morning, Nebraska State Patrol said they had arrested Jones while serving a warrant at his home in Laurel.

He had been found with significant burns and was taken to the burn unit in Lincoln, where he was treated until he was released Oct. 26. Jones was then transferred to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

A judge has already set bail for Jones at $5 million.

6 News WOWT contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

