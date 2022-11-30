UPDATE: LPD discontinues perimeter, details about the incident remain unclear

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large police presence was in place around Wyuka Cemetery and in an area north of Vine Street between 40th and 33rd Streets very early Wednesday morning

Details are limited, but 10/11 NOW can confirm it all started with a pursuit near 27th and Holdrege in the Clinton neighborhood, just before midnight, Tuesday night.

10/11′s Skyview camera captured the pursuit that went all over the Clinton area, close to UNL City Campus, then back east towards 33rd and Apple. Multiple LPD cruisers were seen chasing a black vehicle that was last seen in the area of 35th and T Streets before it disappeared.

Since that time, multiple cruisers set up a large perimeter around Wyuka Cemetery, specifically from 33rd to 44th Streets, and O to Vine Streets, with a few cruisers also in a neighborhood between Vine Street to the Mopac Trail, 40th to 33rd Streets.

According to Flightradar24, the Nebraska State Patrol’s Air Wing was also circling a wide area from above around the cemetery.

The perimeter was discontinued around 2:15 a.m.

Right now, many details remain unclear, including why there was a police presence (and if it’s related to the pursuit), details surrounding the pursuit, whether or not there area any people who have been taken into custody and what those reasons might be.

