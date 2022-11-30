Man arrested after firing crossbow and fireworks at authorities in Beatrice

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in custody following a standoff with Beatrice Police and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities responded to a call of a person experiencing a mental health crisis that had barricaded himself in his home near 17th and Grant Streets.

According to Beatrice Police, the subject fired his crossbow at officers and also opened propane tanks creating a gas hazard in the house and surrounding area. The Beatrice SWAT team was able to vent the gas from the home.

Later, the man began shooting fireworks inside the home and at officers, eventually setting the house on fire.

According to authorities, around 9:30 p.m. the SWAT team breached the house that was in flames and safely took the man into custody.

Police say the fire department was able to extinguish the fire around 11:30 p.m.

