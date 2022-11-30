Netflix releases first trailer for ‘That ‘90s Show’

"That '90s Show" premieres on Netflix Jan. 19. (Source: Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix just dropped a teaser clip for its sequel series to “That ‘70s Show.”

The hit sitcom set in the 1970s aired in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The new sequel series, “That ‘90s Show,” takes place two decades later and features the children of the teenagers in the original.

Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents in the original series, now play grandparents with a new crop of youngsters hanging out in their basement.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and other stars from the original series will guest star in one of the new show’s 10 episodes.

“That ‘90s Show” premieres on Netflix on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrested Austin Giles who they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while...
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
LPD arrested Viktor Popov for his suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts.
Northwest Lincoln business owner arrested for suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts
.
Teens who ran from stolen car in Lincoln facing charges
Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans
Slick conditions across central Nebraska with multiple slide offs occurring.
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska

Latest News

Netflix releases first trailer for 'That '90s Show'
The north side of a large perimeter around Wyuka Cemetery very early Wednesday morning in...
UPDATE: LPD discontinues perimeter, details about the incident remain unclear
Head-on crash in Gage County
Head-on crash in Gage County
Shoppers pick out items at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. On...
US revises up last quarter’s economic growth to 2.9% rate