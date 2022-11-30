Suspects in stolen car ram Lincoln Police cruiser during pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - No arrests have been made in an overnight police chase with a stolen car that ended in central Lincoln.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln Police said an officer tried pulling over a stolen 2007 Hyundai Sonata near 28th and Potter Streets. The car had been reported stolen Saturday from a fraternity on UNL campus after it was left running with the keys in it.

The vehicle failed to stop and a chase ensued. Police deployed stop sticks near 27th and Potter Streets, successfully deflating the vehicle’s tire. The vehicle continued to flee but stopped briefly at a dead end near 17th and Y Streets. The officer exited his cruiser and began to approach when the vehicle quickly backed up and rammed the police cruiser before fleeing again. As the vehicle fled the area, police said a passenger pointed a handgun at another officer. The pursuit was terminated at 35th & Vine Streets and the vehicle was last seen southbound from the area.

At approximately 11:47 p.m., the vehicle was found abandoned in a construction zone near 35th and T Streets.

Damage to the police cruiser is estimated at $5,000.

Investigators are attempting to identify the occupants of the vehicle and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

