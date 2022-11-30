Thief swipes $1,000 worth of inventory from Lincoln vape shop

Grateful Green was broken into early Wednesday morning
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating another vape shop burglary.

At 4:27 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a security alarm at Generation V at 1501 N. Cotner Boulevard.

It appears the thief gained access to Generation V by shattering the front glass door of neighboring business Grateful Green Hemp & THC Dispensary.

The officers found a large glass case that had been shattered and the inventory inside the case missing.

According to security video, the suspect was wearing dark clothing, a mask, gloves, and used a rock to smash the door and gain entry.

Authorities estimate the damage to be around $2,000 and lost inventory at $1,000.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

