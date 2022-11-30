Thursday Forecast: Mild but windy start to December!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first day of December won’t be so cold, but it will sure be windy! Winds will be sustained between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph... it may be a good idea to secure or bring in an outdoor holiday decorations.

The cold weather takes a rain check for the first day of December. High temperatures on Thursday will be back generally above average in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will be a mostly sunny but very windy day. Winds will be from the south between 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 to 50 mph. Make sure your holiday decorations are secured and/or stored in the garage because they could blow down and break or blow away. The strong southerly winds will help high temperatures stay near or slightly above average.... and they will continue through the overnight to also help lows stay a bit warmer. Low temperatures will only fall to the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday Wind Speed & Gusts (KOLN)

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The seasonally warm trend will continue for southeastern half of Nebraska on Friday but it will be a cooler day in the northwestern half.... due to another cold front moving through the area. Highs in the northwestern half will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s while the southeastern areas will have highs in the upper 40s to low 60s. The cold front will bring partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions: winds will be between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The cold front will eventually clear through 1011 region through the overnight and therefore low temperatures will plummet into the single digits to upper teens.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The cold and breezy conditions return Saturday but we will be back into the upper 40s by Sunday. We will start off in the 40s next week but another cold front will bring the chance for rain and colder temperatures in the 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

