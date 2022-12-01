Al Roker back in hospital with complications from blood clot

Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times Square Edition on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) – Al Roker is back in the hospital dealing with complications from a blood clot.

His “Today Show” colleague Hoda Kotb addressed his condition on air Thursday. She said he’s in good care and is grateful for all the support and well wishes he’s received.

Roker missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade last week due to the blood clot, which had traveled from his leg to his lungs.

It was the first time he’s missed the event in 27 years.

Roker posted on social media that thankfully he was released from the hospital in time to have Thanksgiving dinner with his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

