Country music star Morgan Wallen to make stop in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morgan Wallen announced his One Night At A Time World Tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in April.

Wallen will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena April 29, 2023.

Tickets on sale at MorganWallen.com beginning Friday, Dec. 9. Wallen will be joined by special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.

“We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there,” Wallen shared.

There is no official pre-sale in the U.S. for this tour, so fans are advised to only purchase through verified fans.

For more information, you can visit Pinnacle Bank Arena’s website here.

