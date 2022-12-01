Several crews responding to southwest Lincoln apartment fire

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire southwest of 14th and Old Cheney around 9:35 a.m. Thursday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at Ruskin Place apartments.

The call came in around 9:35 a.m. Thursday at the apartments located southwest of 14th St. and Old Cheney Rd.

In the span of just a half hour, authorities called for more crews to respond to the scene twice.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire at Ruskin Place around 9:35 a.m. Thursday.(10/11 NOW)

