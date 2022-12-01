Several crews responding to southwest Lincoln apartment fire
Published: Dec. 1, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at Ruskin Place apartments.
The call came in around 9:35 a.m. Thursday at the apartments located southwest of 14th St. and Old Cheney Rd.
In the span of just a half hour, authorities called for more crews to respond to the scene twice.
