Cuisinart compact blenders recalled due to risk for laceration

Consumers with the recalled blenders can receive a free replacement blade and assembly...
Consumers with the recalled blenders can receive a free replacement blade and assembly instructions.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for a line of Cuisinart compact blenders and juice extractor combos due to an assembly malfunction that could lead to laceration hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the nut holding the model CBJ-450 blender could become loose and detach while in use.

The Dec. 1 recall states that the agency received three complaints involving blender blades that became detached, but no injuries were reported.

Consumers with the recalled blenders can contact Cuisinart’s parent company Conair for a free replacement blade and assembly instructions.

About 66,000 products were sold at various department stores and by online retailers nationwide, including Crate & Barrel and Amazon.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, and...
Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
The north side of a large perimeter around Wyuka Cemetery very early Wednesday morning in...
Suspects in stolen car ram Lincoln Police cruiser during pursuit
Bill Busch
Busch not retained, Rhule’s staff takes shape
LPD arrested Austin Giles who they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while...
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
Crash sends one to hospital
One person hospitalized following rollover crash near Lincoln airport

Latest News

Malachi Coleman
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Org. defense lawyer scolded for using struck testimony
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron talk to the press at the White...
Biden, Macron talk about issues during White House meeting
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says