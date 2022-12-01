Friday Forecast: Mild finish to the week, chilly weather looms for the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will rise again for at least some of us, but an incoming cold front looks to usher in much cooler air.

The approaching front will split the state highs quite significantly on Friday. Expect mid 30s to upper 40s in northern and far western areas with low 50s to low 60s in central and southern Nebraska. The forecasted placement of the front may shift so stay tuned into Friday for updated information. Windy conditions will continue into Friday with gusts up to 50 mph at times, Cloud cover looks to increase tomorrow as well with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers are possible in far northern Nebraska, but the majority of us will stay dry.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Cooler conditions will prevail on Saturday with mid to upper 30s in the east and low to upper 40s in central and western portions of the state. We will rebound on Sunday with 40s across 10-11 country, but little to no precipitation is expected during this time.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

There are some small chances of snow early next week, with below average temperatures returning to the region.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

