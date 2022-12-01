Grant Wistrom named to Orange Bowl Hall of Fame

Grant Wistrom pressures Tennessee QB Peyton Manning in the 1997 Orange Bowl
Grant Wistrom pressures Tennessee QB Peyton Manning in the 1997 Orange Bowl(NU Athletic Communications)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska great Grant Wistrom is one of three 2022 inductees into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame presented by AutoNation. Wistrom joins Oklahoma’s Dewey Selmon and Miami’s Bernard Clark Jr. in the 2022 class.

This year’s honorees will be recognized at the annual Orange Bowl Coaches Luncheon on Dec. 29 and will be featured in an on-field ceremony at the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 in Hard Rock Stadium.

Wistrom played a part in three Orange Bowl victories during his career, including two that clinched national championships for Nebraska. As a true freshman, Wistrom posted three tackles in a 24-17 Nebraska victory over Miami in the 1995 Orange Bowl.

He starred for Nebraska’s 1996 and 1997 teams that played in the Orange Bowl. Wistrom had five tackles and a sack in the Huskers’ 1996 victory over Virginia Tech. He closed his college career by helping Nebraska to a 42-17 victory over No. 3 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. In that game, Wistrom had two tackles, a pass breakup and a tackle for loss as Nebraska held Peyton Manning to just 134 passing yards.

Wistrom is Nebraska’s 15th inductee into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame, including 13 Husker players and coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne. Nebraska’s 15 members of the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame is tied for second-most with Oklahoma, trailing only Miami’s 16 honorees. Nebraska has played in 17 Orange Bowls in school history, its most appearances in any bowl game.

