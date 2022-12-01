Hausmann, two others enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Ernest Hausmann is a linebacker for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After playing in 12 games as a true freshman at Nebraska, Ernest Hausmann is leaving the program. The first-year linebacker has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, along with teammates Brant Banks and Decoldest Crawford. The trio’s departure comes three days after Matt Rhule arrived in Lincoln as the Huskers’ new head coach.

Hausmann, a Columbus native, started seven times during the 2022 season. He recorded 54 tackles and showed significant improvement late in the season. Hausmann recorded a career-high 12 tackles in Nebraska’s November 18th game against Wisconsin.

