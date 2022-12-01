Huskers roll past Boston College in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga puts up a jump shot during the Huskers' 88-67 win over Boston College.
Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga puts up a jump shot during the Huskers' 88-67 win over Boston College.(Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keisei Tominaga scored a career-high 23 points to help Nebraska defeat Boston College, 88-67, at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Tominaga made 7-of-8 shots from the floor, including back-to-back 3-pointers in a decisive run in the second half.

Tominaga was one of five players to score in double figures for the Huskers. CJ Wilcher finished with 14 points, while Emmanuel Bandoumel chipped in 12 points. Derrick Walker and Juwan Gary had 10 points apiece.

The victory improves Nebraska’s record to 5-3. The Huskers travel to rival Creighton on Sunday.

