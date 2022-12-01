Inmate on ‘escape’ status at Lincoln’s Community Correction Center

38-year-old Richard Reynolds
38-year-old Richard Reynolds(Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services/MGN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in southwest Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correction Services, 38-year-old Richard Reynolds, or Richard Meyer, is listed as being on ‘escape’ status.

Reynolds is serving a maximum sentence of 13 years for charges out of Adams County, including use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and third-degree domestic assault. NDCS also says he’s serving time for charges out of Lancaster County, one of which includes felony attempted escape.

NDCS says Reynolds began his prison time in late December, 2017. He was scheduled to have a parole hearing next month, and his projected release date is January, 2024.

NDCS has not yet provided details of Reynolds escape. Anyone who sees Reynolds or knows where he is should call police.

