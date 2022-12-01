Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

Malachi Coleman
Malachi Coleman(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment.

Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment.

“With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and reevaluate Nebraska and other schools,” the post said.

Coleman is a consensus 4-star prospect. He originally chose the Huskers over Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, among others.

Coleman committed to Nebraska while Mickey Joseph was serving as interim head coach.

Shortly after Matt Rhule was named the head coach of the Huskers on Saturday, Coleman seemed to show his support with a tweet that said “Time to work”.

Coleman led the Lincoln East Spartans to back-to-back playoff appearances. In 2021, he had 571 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. As a senior, Coleman was slowed by injuries.

Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, and...
Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
The north side of a large perimeter around Wyuka Cemetery very early Wednesday morning in...
Suspects in stolen car ram Lincoln Police cruiser during pursuit
Bill Busch
Busch not retained, Rhule’s staff takes shape
LPD arrested Austin Giles who they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while...
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
Crash sends one to hospital
One person hospitalized following rollover crash near Lincoln airport

Latest News

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire at Ruskin Place around 9:35 a.m....
One person hospitalized following southwest Lincoln apartment fire
Richard Reynolds, 37, escaped from Lincoln Community Corrections Center.
Inmate on ‘escape’ status at Lincoln’s Community Correction Center
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule
Rhule announces football staff hires
fire
SCENE VIDEO: Fire at Ruskin Place apartments in Lincoln