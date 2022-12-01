Lincoln’s one-day Christmas Market is this Sunday

The Christmas market will begin at noon and go until 6 p.m.(Wax Buffalo)
By Kloee Sander
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its German-inspired Christmas market.

The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.

Wax Buffalo hopes to have at least 1,500 people at the market and to make this a yearly event.

“Come on down to the Haymarket. Come make new family traditions. Come down with your friends. Make this a fun experience you do with others,” said Bayer.

The market will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 4. Tickets are $10. They can be bought online, at a Wax Buffalo store, or the event. To see vendors at the event, check out Wax Buffalo’s Instagram, @waxbuffalo.

