One person hospitalized following rollover crash near Lincoln airport

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is on the scene of a rollover crash involving one car on I-80 underneath the Superior Street overpass.

NSP confirms one person has been taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown. The call first came in shortly before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

I-80 eastbound is down to one lane between the Lincoln Airport exit and I-180 as troopers investigate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

