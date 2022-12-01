One person hospitalized following rollover crash near Lincoln airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is on the scene of a rollover crash involving one car on I-80 underneath the Superior Street overpass.

NSP confirms one person has been taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown. The call first came in shortly before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

I-80 eastbound is down to one lane between the Lincoln Airport exit and I-180 as troopers investigate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

