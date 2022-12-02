$220,000 reward announced for missing Gering man

(KNEP)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERING, Neb. (KNOP) - The family of a missing Gering man announced a $220,000 reward and plans to erect a billboard to find Chance Englebert.

The announcement was made Friday, Dec. 2, which marks Englebert’s 29th birthday.

On Friday, the Facebook page, Help Find Chance Englebert, posted that a $220,000 reward will be paid to any individual who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspects involved in the disappearance of Englebert.

The money will be paid collectively by Chance’s grandmother, Linda Kluender, his mother, Dawn Englebert and the Help Find Chance Englebert organization. The information must be provided to both the Gering Police Department and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office on or before Dec. 2, 2023.

Englebert was last seen at the intersection of 10th Street and Martha Road in Gering at 7:50 p.m. on July 6, 2019. Englebert’s phone was last pinged in the vicinity of WTT Truck Stop around 10 p.m.

Chance is a 30-year-old white male, who is 5′9″ tall, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and shoulder length hair.

Investigators say the case remains active, but there have not been no concrete leads to go on.

If you have any leads, you can contact the Gering Police Department at (308) 436-5089.

Related Stories
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert
No sign of missing Gering man despite massive search effort
Search continues for man missing from Gering

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule
Rhule announces football staff hires
Malachi Coleman
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire at Ruskin Place around 9:35 a.m....
One person hospitalized following southwest Lincoln apartment fire
Richard Reynolds, 37, escaped from Lincoln Community Corrections Center.
Inmate on ‘escape’ status at Lincoln’s Community Correction Center

Latest News

Lincoln
Nebraska Regents update policy on student fees & speakers
Morris will serve probation for a murder related drug conviction.
Kearney teen gets probation for drug case related to murder
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains Director of Natural Resources
(Source: KOLN).
Lincoln South Beltway to open this month