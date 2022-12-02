First Day Vinyl: Lincoln’s newest record shop

Store hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For months, Travis and Emily Mannschreck have been planning and preparing First Day Vinyl. The store opened on Dec. 1, offering a wide range of vinyl for all interests.

Travis Mannschreck said he wanted to open a store that brings together his favorite things: the Lincoln community and music.

“The reason I have a bigger space is to re-create that experience I had as a kid of discovery and walking in and having so much to see,” Travis said.

The goal was to design the store for the Lincoln community. The Mannschrecks asked others what they would like to see in the store to cater to Lincoln’s music tastes. They also plan to make First Day Vinyl a space that accepts local musicians and gives them the ability to share their music with the rest of the community by bringing in local vinyl for sale.

“One of the things we would love to be able to do is showcase local artists,” Emily said. “It’s really hard for a small band or a local artist to be able to distribute their music, really they just have it in crates and take it to their shows selling it themselves. We would love to have people come in and would be happy to sell their product.”

First Day Vinyl is located just south of 27th and Pine Lake, at 7301 South S 27th St. Store hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

