Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Celebrate the winter season and Christmas holiday during one of several events happening in the Capital City this weekend from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

NWU Theatre Presents Holiday Inn

What if your twin desires were to settle down, and to dazzle? For Jim, the answer is the Holiday Inn: a quiet farmhouse that bursts to life as a holiday-only music venue. It’s a hit. But can he ever expect a lover to strike the same unusual balance of peace and performance? This hit musical features several of Irving Berlin’s cherished holiday favorites, like “White Christmas” and “Happy Holidays.” This event is at NWU’s Elder Lab Theatre.

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.; Adults: $18, Seniors: $14

More info: HERE

Breakfast With Santa

Start the morning off by enjoying breakfast with Santa and then get your picture taken with him. There will also be a coloring contest with a grand prize of a $50 Downtown Lincoln gift card. Kiddos, remember to bring your letters for Santa and drop them in his mailbox. This event is at Courtyard by Marriott.

Saturday 8-11 a.m.; $12 for ages 5 and over

More info: HERE

Firth’s Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration

Get excited and join the Firth Old Fashioned Christmas celebration! There will be a vendor fair in the community center. Make sure to check out the parade floats around the village park and enjoy some cookies and refreshments. The community tree lighting and carolers will also be a part of the celebration. This event is at Firth’s Community Center.

Saturday 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Holiday Run

Bring everyone in the family, 2-legged and 4-legged to Pioneers Park for a fun morning of festive running! The Holiday Run is dedicated to Lincoln’s animals, so bring your dog and run with him/her! Every entrant receives a special holiday RUN gift, and every dog receives a squirrel cookie from Nellies Pet Snacks! Festive attire is also encouraged! All proceeds go to the Capital Humane Society. This event is at Pioneers Park.

Sunday 10 a.m. one mile begins, 5K follows at 10:05 a.m.; $35 registration

More info: HERE

Wax Buffalo’s Winter Market On O Street

Wax Buffalo’s Winter Market on O Street is a whimsical holiday market experience you seriously don’t want to miss. It’s going to be the dreamiest afternoon filled with the sights, sounds and tastes of the holidays. There will be over 70 little shops, food, drinks and fun for the kiddos! From local shopping and twinkling holiday lights to joyous carolers and the cutest Christmas tree lot you ever did see. This event is under the O Street viaduct, located at 727 0 Street.

Sunday 12-6 p.m.; $10, free for children under 5

More info: HERE

