High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 1)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 62, Aurora 28
Alma 48, Bertrand 45
Amherst 65, Ravenna 30
Axtell 65, Pleasanton 59
Bayard 68, Kimball 58
Bishop Neumann 60, North Bend Central 41
Boyd County 49, North Central 42
Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21
Cambridge 43, Hitchcock County 36
Centennial 48, David City 30
Central Valley 57, Palmer 31
Chase County 59, Cozad 49
Cody-Kilgore 60, Sioux County 15
Columbus Scotus 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 47
Conestoga 48, Louisville 46
Creighton 68, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58
Crofton 40, Tri County Northeast 36
Cross County 61, McCool Junction 29
Deshler 42, Exeter/Milligan 32
East Butler 51, Cedar Bluffs 29
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Riverside 46
Elm Creek 65, Shelton 57
Freeman 69, Palmyra 40
Friend 84, Lewiston 47
Fullerton 40, Burwell 33
Hi-Line 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Holdrege 69, Centura 59
Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49
Kenesaw 63, Blue Hill 47
Malcolm 67, Plattsmouth 54
Mullen 50, Sutherland 7
Norris 59, Waverly 37
O’Neill 75, Valentine 33
Omaha Christian Academy 39, College View Academy 18
Omaha Concordia 68, Boys Town 59
Osceola 70, St. Edward 41
Overton 59, Arapahoe 23
Pawnee City 50, Diller-Odell 49
Paxton 61, Anselmo-Merna 29
Perkins County 63, Hershey 42
Pierce 37, Howells/Dodge 32
Plainview 61, Winside 51
Platteview 73, Elkhorn North 62
Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 25
Seward 58, Hastings 55
South Platte 46, Arthur County 43
Southwest 70, Medicine Valley 57
St. Mary’s 60, Osmond 37
St. Paul 44, Gibbon 33
Stuart 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Summerland 49, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Thayer Central 36, Republic County, Kan. 34
Twin River 55, Nebraska Christian 48
Wahoo 60, Bennington 43
Wakefield 58, Pender 21
West Point-Beemer 48, Arlington 42
Winnebago 64, Homer 34
Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Wood River 49, Sandy Creek 41
Wynot 49, Bloomfield 39
York 76, Ralston 44
Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic
Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 39
Early Bird Classic
Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33
Lincoln High 47, Papillion-LaVista 36
Early Heartland/Metro Tournament
Lincoln East 55, Millard West 53
Lincoln Southeast 67, Omaha Westside 59
Early Metro/Heartland Classic
Lincoln Southwest 79, Elkhorn South 58
Millard North 69, Fremont 22
Early Season Tournament
Lincoln North Star 50, Millard South 49
Omaha Creighton Prep 53, Kearney 47
GICC Early Season Tournament
Norfolk Catholic 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 30
Omaha Gross Catholic 67, Lincoln Lutheran 63
Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament
Gretna 64, Lincoln Pius X 34
Lincoln Northeast 68, North Platte 47
Lourdes Early Bird Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Yutan 38
OPS Invitational
Omaha Bryan 60, Omaha Benson 35
Omaha Burke 53, Omaha South 47
Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 32
Westview 72, Buena Vista 15
Western Conference Tournament
Gering 52, Alliance 38
Scottsbluff 81, Arvada, Colo. 27
Sidney 72, Mitchell 40
Sterling, Colo. 47, Chadron 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 62, Aurora 28
Alma 43, Bertrand 32
Amherst 53, Ravenna 49
Auburn 38, Weeping Water 35
Bayard 56, Kimball 8
Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 41
Blair 48, Omaha Mercy 11
Blue Hill 46, Kenesaw 20
Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21
Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 33
Centennial 30, David City 20
Centura 41, Holdrege 36
College View Academy 23, Omaha Christian Academy 17
Columbus Lakeview 43, Crete 31
Conestoga 30, Louisville 27
Crofton 74, Tri County Northeast 16
Deshler 44, Exeter/Milligan 20
East Butler 48, Cedar Bluffs 7
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 17
Elkhorn North 63, Platteview 40
Freeman 44, Palmyra 29
Fullerton 51, Burwell 35
Giltner 43, Harvard 18
Gothenburg 54, Lexington 13
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Columbus Scotus 38, OT
Hershey 94, Perkins County 61
Homer 70, Winnebago 57
Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Creighton 26
Lewiston 57, Friend 24
Malcolm 60, Plattsmouth 35
McCool Junction 46, Cross County 29
Minden 46, Southern Valley 39
Mullen 45, Sutherland 27
Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Stuart 41
Norris 59, Waverly 37
North Central 59, Boyd County 49
Oakland-Craig 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Cornerstone Christian 23
Omaha Concordia 63, Boys Town 13
Osceola 53, St. Edward 10
Overton 51, Arapahoe 28
Palmer 46, Central Valley 42
Paxton 50, Anselmo-Merna 43
Pender 53, Wakefield 39
Pierce 42, Howells/Dodge 24
Plainview 57, Winside 38
Pleasanton 50, Axtell 22
Ponca 47, Hartington-Newcastle 33
Red Cloud 62, Silver Lake 54
Seward 52, Hastings 35
Shelton 54, Elm Creek 30
South Platte 45, Arthur County 24
Southwest 48, Medicine Valley 35
St. Mary’s 67, Osmond 20
St. Paul 53, Gibbon 20
Summerland 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Thayer Central 53, Republic County, Kan. 37
Valentine 57, O’Neill 41
Wahoo 60, Bennington 43
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Wallace 38
West Point-Beemer 44, Arlington 33
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Hi-Line 33
Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Wood River 61, Sandy Creek 35
Wynot 54, Bloomfield 27
York 68, Ralston 12
Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic
Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 21
Early Bird Classic
Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33
Papillion-LaVista 60, Lincoln High 25
Early Heartland/Metro Tournament
Lincoln Southeast 53, Omaha Westside 49
Millard West 46, Lincoln East 35
Early Metro/Heartland Classic
Lincoln Southwest 39, Elkhorn South 27
Millard North 69, Fremont 22
Early Season Tournament
Kearney 45, Omaha Marian 39
GICC Early Season Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 24
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 33
Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament
Lincoln Northeast 56, North Platte 39
Lincoln Pius X 48, Gretna 30
Lourdes Early Bird Tournament
Lincoln Christian 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 45
Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 31
OPS Invitational
Omaha Central 83, Buena Vista 5
Omaha North 55, Omaha Northwest 43
Western Conference Tournament
Chadron 39, Alliance 21
Gering 53, Mitchell 23
Scottsbluff 62, Sterling, Colo. 41
Sidney 88, Arvada, Colo. 4
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.