High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 1)

By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 62, Aurora 28

Alma 48, Bertrand 45

Amherst 65, Ravenna 30

Axtell 65, Pleasanton 59

Bayard 68, Kimball 58

Bishop Neumann 60, North Bend Central 41

Boyd County 49, North Central 42

Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21

Cambridge 43, Hitchcock County 36

Centennial 48, David City 30

Central Valley 57, Palmer 31

Chase County 59, Cozad 49

Cody-Kilgore 60, Sioux County 15

Columbus Scotus 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 47

Conestoga 48, Louisville 46

Creighton 68, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58

Crofton 40, Tri County Northeast 36

Cross County 61, McCool Junction 29

Deshler 42, Exeter/Milligan 32

East Butler 51, Cedar Bluffs 29

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Riverside 46

Elm Creek 65, Shelton 57

Freeman 69, Palmyra 40

Friend 84, Lewiston 47

Fullerton 40, Burwell 33

Hi-Line 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

Holdrege 69, Centura 59

Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49

Kenesaw 63, Blue Hill 47

Malcolm 67, Plattsmouth 54

Mullen 50, Sutherland 7

Norris 59, Waverly 37

O’Neill 75, Valentine 33

Omaha Christian Academy 39, College View Academy 18

Omaha Concordia 68, Boys Town 59

Osceola 70, St. Edward 41

Overton 59, Arapahoe 23

Pawnee City 50, Diller-Odell 49

Paxton 61, Anselmo-Merna 29

Perkins County 63, Hershey 42

Pierce 37, Howells/Dodge 32

Plainview 61, Winside 51

Platteview 73, Elkhorn North 62

Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 25

Seward 58, Hastings 55

South Platte 46, Arthur County 43

Southwest 70, Medicine Valley 57

St. Mary’s 60, Osmond 37

St. Paul 44, Gibbon 33

Stuart 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Summerland 49, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Thayer Central 36, Republic County, Kan. 34

Twin River 55, Nebraska Christian 48

Wahoo 60, Bennington 43

Wakefield 58, Pender 21

West Point-Beemer 48, Arlington 42

Winnebago 64, Homer 34

Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Wood River 49, Sandy Creek 41

Wynot 49, Bloomfield 39

York 76, Ralston 44

Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic

Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 39

Early Bird Classic

Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33

Lincoln High 47, Papillion-LaVista 36

Early Heartland/Metro Tournament

Lincoln East 55, Millard West 53

Lincoln Southeast 67, Omaha Westside 59

Early Metro/Heartland Classic

Lincoln Southwest 79, Elkhorn South 58

Millard North 69, Fremont 22

Early Season Tournament

Lincoln North Star 50, Millard South 49

Omaha Creighton Prep 53, Kearney 47

GICC Early Season Tournament

Norfolk Catholic 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 30

Omaha Gross Catholic 67, Lincoln Lutheran 63

Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament

Gretna 64, Lincoln Pius X 34

Lincoln Northeast 68, North Platte 47

Lourdes Early Bird Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Yutan 38

OPS Invitational

Omaha Bryan 60, Omaha Benson 35

Omaha Burke 53, Omaha South 47

Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 32

Westview 72, Buena Vista 15

Western Conference Tournament

Gering 52, Alliance 38

Scottsbluff 81, Arvada, Colo. 27

Sidney 72, Mitchell 40

Sterling, Colo. 47, Chadron 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 62, Aurora 28

Alma 43, Bertrand 32

Amherst 53, Ravenna 49

Auburn 38, Weeping Water 35

Bayard 56, Kimball 8

Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 41

Blair 48, Omaha Mercy 11

Blue Hill 46, Kenesaw 20

Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 33

Centennial 30, David City 20

Centura 41, Holdrege 36

College View Academy 23, Omaha Christian Academy 17

Columbus Lakeview 43, Crete 31

Conestoga 30, Louisville 27

Crofton 74, Tri County Northeast 16

Deshler 44, Exeter/Milligan 20

East Butler 48, Cedar Bluffs 7

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 17

Elkhorn North 63, Platteview 40

Freeman 44, Palmyra 29

Fullerton 51, Burwell 35

Giltner 43, Harvard 18

Gothenburg 54, Lexington 13

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Columbus Scotus 38, OT

Hershey 94, Perkins County 61

Homer 70, Winnebago 57

Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Creighton 26

Lewiston 57, Friend 24

Malcolm 60, Plattsmouth 35

McCool Junction 46, Cross County 29

Minden 46, Southern Valley 39

Mullen 45, Sutherland 27

Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Stuart 41

Norris 59, Waverly 37

North Central 59, Boyd County 49

Oakland-Craig 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Cornerstone Christian 23

Omaha Concordia 63, Boys Town 13

Osceola 53, St. Edward 10

Overton 51, Arapahoe 28

Palmer 46, Central Valley 42

Paxton 50, Anselmo-Merna 43

Pender 53, Wakefield 39

Pierce 42, Howells/Dodge 24

Plainview 57, Winside 38

Pleasanton 50, Axtell 22

Ponca 47, Hartington-Newcastle 33

Red Cloud 62, Silver Lake 54

Seward 52, Hastings 35

Shelton 54, Elm Creek 30

South Platte 45, Arthur County 24

Southwest 48, Medicine Valley 35

St. Mary’s 67, Osmond 20

St. Paul 53, Gibbon 20

Summerland 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Thayer Central 53, Republic County, Kan. 37

Valentine 57, O’Neill 41

Wahoo 60, Bennington 43

Wauneta-Palisade 56, Wallace 38

West Point-Beemer 44, Arlington 33

Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Hi-Line 33

Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Wood River 61, Sandy Creek 35

Wynot 54, Bloomfield 27

York 68, Ralston 12

Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic

Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 21

Early Bird Classic

Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33

Papillion-LaVista 60, Lincoln High 25

Early Heartland/Metro Tournament

Lincoln Southeast 53, Omaha Westside 49

Millard West 46, Lincoln East 35

Early Metro/Heartland Classic

Lincoln Southwest 39, Elkhorn South 27

Millard North 69, Fremont 22

Early Season Tournament

Kearney 45, Omaha Marian 39

GICC Early Season Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 24

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 33

Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament

Lincoln Northeast 56, North Platte 39

Lincoln Pius X 48, Gretna 30

Lourdes Early Bird Tournament

Lincoln Christian 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 45

Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 31

OPS Invitational

Omaha Central 83, Buena Vista 5

Omaha North 55, Omaha Northwest 43

Western Conference Tournament

Chadron 39, Alliance 21

Gering 53, Mitchell 23

Scottsbluff 62, Sterling, Colo. 41

Sidney 88, Arvada, Colo. 4

