Kearney teen gets probation for drug case related to murder

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager connected to a Jan. 16 murder is getting probation for a related drug conviction.

Joshua Morris, 19, was convicted of marijuana possession and was sentenced Friday to three years probation.

In a related case, Mariah Chamberlin, 19, Kearney, was sentenced last month to two years probation for a felony conviction on marijuana possession.

Morris and Chamberlin were arrested in connection with the the January murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.

They were originally charged with Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana While in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana more than a pound. Prosecutors dropped the weapons charges in a plea bargain.

So far no-one’s been arrested for Shinpaugh’s murder. Police are still attempting to locate 24-year-old Romeo Chambers after a felony arrest warrant was issued in March for multiple charges including 2nd degree murder.

Another Kearney teenager connected to the murder will be sentenced in January for his part in the tragedy.

Zachary Walker, 19, pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He had originally been charged with five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a defaced firearm and one count of possession of marijuana more than one pound. Those charges were dropped in exchange for a no contest plea.

His sentencing hearing was postponed until January 10. The max penalty for the attempted possession charge is 50 years in prison.

There were two other suspects connected to the Shinpaugh case.

On Feb. 11, Joseph Garcia was arrested following a traffic stop by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, in the area of 9900 Sioux Road, in Buffalo County. He was arrested without incident on an attempted robbery warrant. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Garcia was shot and wounded during the Jan. 16 incident. He has been transferred to federal court on numerous assault and drug charges.

Chenona Lemburg, 22, of Grand Island, is also charged with felony attempted robbery in the case. Her case is pending a January plea hearing in Buffalo County District Court.

Both Lemburg and Garcia were accused of robbing Morris and Chamberlin.

Kearney Police said the murder happened in the 800 block of West 23rd St. Court. Records listed the addresses for both Morris and Chamberlin as 823 West 23rd Street.

Anyone with information regarding the Shinpaugh murder is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.