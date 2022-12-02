Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to fire in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near N. 36th Street and Saint Paul Avenue on Friday at 4:22 p.m.

According to LFR, no individuals were injured due to the incident. The homeowner was at home at the time of the fire, but was able to self evacuate.

LFR said there was no damage to nearby properties or houses

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. According to a reporter at the scene, the back porch appears to be the main part of the house affected.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected with 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.