Lincoln South Beltway to open this month

(Source: KOLN).
(Source: KOLN).(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After years of planning and construction, the Lincoln South Beltway will officially open for drivers in a couple weeks.

State officials announced on Friday that the South Beltway will open to all traffic on Dec. 14.

The project is several months ahead of schedule. 10/11 last reported that the project wasn’t set to be finished until May 2023.

Construction of the 11-mile, east-west, four-lane freeway will reduce congestion on Nebraska Parkway (Highway 2) through Lincoln.

Work began in February of 2020, and this project had a total cost of $352 million. Thanks to the Build Nebraska Act and TIGER Grant funding, NDOT was able to commit the resources required to build the Lincoln South Beltway.

While the Lincoln South Beltway will be open to traffic, all final construction is anticipated to be completed in fall 2024.

You can stay up-to-date on the project and any construction-related traffic changes by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule
Rhule announces football staff hires
Malachi Coleman
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire at Ruskin Place around 9:35 a.m....
One person hospitalized following southwest Lincoln apartment fire
Crash sends one to hospital
One person hospitalized following rollover crash near Lincoln airport

Latest News

The Nebraska State Patrol was called to conduct the investigation.
Gering man shot by police after allegedly pointing gun at officers
Elmer Miller wood turning
Turning wood into art
LSO File Photo
LSO: Illinois man arrested after investigators find more than 50 grams of crack cocaine in car
The scene of a two-alarm fire at Noodles & Company Friday morning, as seen on 10/11 NOW's...
Firefighters extinguish fire at Noodles & Company in east Lincoln