Lincoln South Beltway to open this month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After years of planning and construction, the Lincoln South Beltway will officially open for drivers in a couple weeks.

State officials announced on Friday that the South Beltway will open to all traffic on Dec. 14.

The project is several months ahead of schedule. 10/11 last reported that the project wasn’t set to be finished until May 2023.

Construction of the 11-mile, east-west, four-lane freeway will reduce congestion on Nebraska Parkway (Highway 2) through Lincoln.

Work began in February of 2020, and this project had a total cost of $352 million. Thanks to the Build Nebraska Act and TIGER Grant funding, NDOT was able to commit the resources required to build the Lincoln South Beltway.

While the Lincoln South Beltway will be open to traffic, all final construction is anticipated to be completed in fall 2024.

You can stay up-to-date on the project and any construction-related traffic changes by clicking here.

