LSO: Illinois man arrested after investigators find more than 50 grams of crack cocaine in car

Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says an Illinois man is facing drug charges after more than 50 grams of crack cocaine was found in his car.

According to LSO, Thursday afternoon two officers with the Lincoln Police Department stopped a car with California plates near Highway 77 and W Van Dorn for a traffic violation.

Deputies claim that while those officers approached the car they smelled marijuana which they said led to a probable cause search.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said 52.7-grams of crack and 22-pounds of marijuana were discovered.

Joel Ramirez, of Illinois, was arrested and is facing possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug charges.

