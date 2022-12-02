Northeast Lincoln fire causes $140,000 in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near N. 36th Street and Saint Paul Avenue on Friday at 4:22 p.m.

According to LFR, the fire started in the basement due to a faulty electrical cord that ran from the basement to the shed. Gusty winds helped to spread the fire.

No individuals were injured due to the incident. The homeowner was at home at the time of the fire, but was able to self evacuate.

LFR said the fire caused $75,000 in damage to the structure, $50,000 to the contents of the house, and $15,000 to the attached garage. There was no damage to nearby properties or houses.

