Two-Alarm Fire at Noodles & Company at 50th & O

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm fire in east-central Lincoln.

Flames were seen inside the Noddles & Company at 50th & O from the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera just after 6 a.m. when LFR got the call. Not long after firefighters arrived, crews appeared to have been able to extinguish the fire.

O Street traffic is still flowing normally for the morning commute.

