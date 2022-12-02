Two-Alarm Fire at Noodles & Company at 50th & O
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue is at the scene of a two-alarm fire in east-central Lincoln.
Flames were seen inside the Noddles & Company at 50th & O from the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera just after 6 a.m. when LFR got the call. Not long after firefighters arrived, crews appeared to have been able to extinguish the fire.
O Street traffic is still flowing normally for the morning commute.
