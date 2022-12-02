Weekend Forecast: Cooler and not as windy

By Brandon Rector
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a strong cold front moved through the area Friday, it will be cooler this weekend. Below average temperatures are in the forecast for much of next week. There are a few chances of precipitation too.

Saturday will begin cold with morning low temperatures around 5 to 15 and wind chills around -5 to 5. The morning should be mostly sunny, then clouds look to increase in the afternoon so that it becomes partly cloudy. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph early becoming southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures should be mainly in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Sunday looks to be warmer with morning low temperatures in the low teens to low 20s. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds should be variable at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Temperatures for much of next week look to be a little below average for early December. There is a small chance of rain and snow Tuesday. A better chance of rain and snow is in the forecast for Thursday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

