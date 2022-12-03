32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln

A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on...
A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday.

According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th Street when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 32-year-old male, was arrested for DUI and Driving Under Suspension.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries has yet to be released.

This incident is under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

