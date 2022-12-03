Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along the way. Right now, he’s in the Capital City sampling some Midwest staples and Lincoln hot spots.

Kreskin Torres isn’t afraid to strike up a conversation with a stranger. Online, he’s known as the Rideshare Foodie, traveling the U.S. offering Lyft and Uber rides and getting recommendations for local food to eat.

On his fifth visit to the Cornhusker state, Torres is on a mission.

“A lot of locals I was asking simply about prime rib,” Torres said.

So he visited Mary Ellen’s, a recommendation he got from one of his rideshare passengers. There was a lot on the menu that caught his eye.

“He has some pretty interesting things especially like strawberry, strawberry crunch cake for dessert, barbecue, wings, you know, like just different variety of different things,” Torres said.

Torres drives for Uber and Lyft as a way to pay for his food and travel adventures. While giving rides, he asks passengers which food places he should try during his time in their city. Right now, he’s a bout a thousand miles from his own.

“I’ll ask them where the best places to go,” Torres said. “Sometimes they lose their mind when they find out as somebody that drove all the way from Baltimore to come see where they like to go, or experience their way of life.”

Torres has been doing this for about six years. He’s been to all 50 states. Whether he’s in the car giving a ride or getting a bite to eat somewhere, he likes the connections he can create with different people.

“I’ve been exploring, getting to know people learn about their way of life, and seeing things from their point of view,” Torres said. “I get to talk with different locals at bars, restaurants, gas stations, doesn’t matter where I am. What I’m trying to do is get to really learn about different people in different parts of my country.”

The rideshare foodie documents his tastes on Instagram, Facebook and Tik-Tok.

“I’m trying to expose people to different parts of the country, and to get them out to see more and want to go visit somewhere else,” Torres said.

Torres said he’ll be leaving the Capital City next week with his next trek taking him to Anchorage, Alaska.

