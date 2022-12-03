High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 2)

(NSAA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 1 of the 2022 High School basketball season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

Boys Basketball:

@ Ainsworth: Ord VS Ainsworth

@ Alma: Kenesaw VS Alma

@ Anselmo-Merna: Sandhills Valley VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Hi-Line VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Aquinas Catholic: Raymond Central VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Arapahoe: Dundy County Stratton VS Arapahoe

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Pleasanton VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: Fort Calhoun VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Axtell: Bertrand VS Axtell

@ Battle Creek: Wayne VS Battle Creek

@ Bennington: Elkhorn VS Bennington

@ Bloomfield: Tri County Northeast VS Bloomfield

@ Cedar Catholic: Boone Central VS Cedar Catholic

@ Central City: Gibbon VS Central City

@ Cody-Kilgore: Hay Springs VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Crawford: Bayard VS Crawford

@ Crofton: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Crofton

@ Cross County: Shelby-Rising City VS Cross County

@ Deshler: Silver Lake VS Deshler

@ Diller-Odell: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Diller-Odell

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Blue Hill VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Dorchester: Meridian VS Dorchester

@ Douglas County West: Schuyler VS Douglas County West

@ Elgin Public/Pope John: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Elgin Public/Pope John

@ Elkhorn Valley: Neligh-Oakdale VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Elm Creek: Southern Valley VS Elm Creek

@ Exeter-Milligan: Osceola VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Falls City: Syracuse VS Falls City

@ Frankfort, KS: Pawnee City VS Frankfort, KS

@ Franklin: Shelton VS Franklin

@ Garden County: Brady VS Garden County

@ Gordon-Rushville: Hemingford VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Gothenburg: Hershey VS Gothenburg

@ Hampton: BDS VS Hampton

@ High Plains Community: Giltner VS High Plains Community

@ Howells-Dodge: Stanton VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Palmer VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Clarkson/Leigh VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Johnson County Central: Mead VS Johnson County Central

@ Kimball: Leyton VS Kimball

@ Loomis: Overton VS Loomis

@ Malcolm: Auburn VS Malcolm

@ Maxwell: Sandhills/Thedford VS Maxwell

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Wallace VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ McCook: Chase County VS McCook

@ Milford: Fillmore Central VS Milford

@ Nebraska Christian: St. Edward VS Nebraska Christian

@ Nebraska City: Beatrice VS Nebraska City

@ North Central: Burwell VS North Central

@ Ogallala: Lexington VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Elkhorn North VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Parkview Christian: Whiting, IA VS Parkview Christian

@ Paxton: Medicine Valley VS Paxton

@ Perkins County: Bridgeport VS Perkins County

@ Plainview: Wausa VS Plainview

@ Potter-Dix: Morrill VS Potter-Dix

@ Red Cloud: Lawrence-Nelson VS Red Cloud

@ Riverside: St. Mary’s VS Riverside

@ Santee: Omaha Nation VS Santee

@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Twin Loup VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

@ South Platte: Minatare VS South Platte

@ Southern: Palmyra VS Southern

@ Sterling: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Sterling

@ Stuart: Central Valley VS Stuart

@ Summerland: CWC VS Summerland

@ Sutherland: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Sutherland

@ Tekamah-Herman: Pender VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Cambridge VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ West Holt: Creighton VS West Holt

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Heartland VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Winnebago: Walthill VS Winnebago

@ Winside: Wynot VS Winside

@ Wisner-Pilger: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Wisner-Pilger

Girls Basketball:

Omaha Nation 60, Santee 50

Raymond Central 47, Aquinas Catholic 37

Wynot 75, Winside 33

@ Ainsworth: Ord VS Ainsworth

@ Alma: Kenesaw VS Alma

@ Anselmo-Merna: Sandhills Valley VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Hi-Line VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arapahoe: Dundy County Stratton VS Arapahoe

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Pleasanton VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: Fort Calhoun VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Axtell: Bertrand VS Axtell

@ Battle Creek: Wayne VS Battle Creek

@ Bennington: Elkhorn VS Bennington

@ Bloomfield: Tri County Northeast VS Bloomfield

@ Cedar Catholic: Boone Central VS Cedar Catholic

@ Central City: Gibbon VS Central City

@ Cody-Kilgore: Hay Springs VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Crawford: Bayard VS Crawford

@ Crofton: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Crofton

@ Cross County: Shelby-Rising City VS Cross County

@ Deshler: Silver Lake VS Deshler

@ Diller-Odell: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Diller-Odell

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Blue Hill VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Dorchester: Meridian VS Dorchester

@ Douglas County West: Schuyler VS Douglas County West

@ Elgin Public/Pope John: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Elgin Public/Pope John

@ Elkhorn Valley: Neligh-Oakdale VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Elm Creek: Southern Valley VS Elm Creek

@ Exeter-Milligan: Osceola VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Falls City: Syracuse VS Falls City

@ Frankfort, KS: Pawnee City VS Frankfort, KS

@ Franklin: Shelton VS Franklin

@ Garden County: Brady VS Garden County

@ Gordon-Rushville: Hemingford VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Gothenburg: Hershey VS Gothenburg

@ Hampton: BDS VS Hampton

@ High Plains Community: Giltner VS High Plains Community

@ Howells-Dodge: Stanton VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Palmer VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Clarkson/Leigh VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Johnson County Central: Mead VS Johnson County Central

@ Kimball: Leyton VS Kimball

@ Loomis: Overton VS Loomis

@ Maxwell: Sandhills/Thedford VS Maxwell

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Wallace VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ McCook: Chase County VS McCook

@ Milford: Fillmore Central VS Milford

@ Nebraska Christian: St. Edward VS Nebraska Christian

@ Nebraska City: Beatrice VS Nebraska City

@ North Central: Burwell VS North Central

@ Ogallala: Lexington VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Concordia: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Elkhorn North VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Parkview Christian: Whiting, IA VS Parkview Christian

@ Paxton: Medicine Valley VS Paxton

@ Perkins County: Bridgeport VS Perkins County

@ Plainview: Wausa VS Plainview

@ Potter-Dix: Morrill VS Potter-Dix

@ Red Cloud: Lawrence-Nelson VS Red Cloud

@ Riverside: St. Mary’s VS Riverside

@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Twin Loup VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

@ South Platte: Minatare VS South Platte

@ Southern: Palmyra VS Southern

@ Sterling: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Sterling

@ Stuart: Central Valley VS Stuart

@ Summerland: CWC VS Summerland

@ Sutherland: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Sutherland

@ Tekamah-Herman: Pender VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Cambridge VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ West Holt: Creighton VS West Holt

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Heartland VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Winnebago: Walthill VS Winnebago

@ Wisner-Pilger: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Wisner-Pilger

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule
Rhule announces football staff hires
Malachi Coleman
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire at Ruskin Place around 9:35 a.m....
One person hospitalized following southwest Lincoln apartment fire
(Source: KOLN).
Lincoln South Beltway to open this month

Latest News

NReport: Huskers Defense Anchored by Rodriguez
NReport: Huskers Defense Anchored by Rodriguez
Huskers visit No. 7 Creighton on Sunday
‘The first day I fell in love,’: LPS rolls out girls wrestling teams
‘The first day I fell in love,’: LPS rolls out girls wrestling teams
NSAA State Basketball Championships
High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 1)